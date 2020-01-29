Divertimento: trailer debuts for new Kellan Lutz thriller

The trailer for thriller Divertimento has been released.

It’s the first look at the new thriller from 21-year-old filmmaker Keyvan Sheikhalishahi. The film stars Kellan Lutz (Twilight), Torrey DeVitto (Chicago Med), Ola Rapace (Skyfall), Götz Otto (Cloud Atlas) and Christian Hillborg (Fleabag).

Watch the trailer below:

The trailer teases a dark, twist-filled action-thriller but it doesn’t give away too much about the plot, which is being kept very tightly under wraps. All we know is that it’s a thriller concept between reality and imagination where the six main characters represent each a chess piece.

Jonas Olsen (Kellan Lutz), a chess player haunted by a tragic past, is given an opportunity to participate in a mysterious game, Divertimento.

Divertimento marks the acting debut of Kellan’s wife Brittany Gonzales. It was filmed in France.

A release date for the film is yet to be announced.