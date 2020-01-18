Crime drama Villain starring Craig Fairbrass unveils trailer

The trailer for Vertigo Releasing’s upcoming crime drama Villain has landed.

Written and directed by Philip Barantini, George Russo and Greg Hall, the film stars Craig Fairbrass (The Rise of the Footsoldier franchise, Muscle), Robert Glenister (Live by Night, Journey’s End), George Russo (I Am Soldier) and Izuka Hoyle (Mary Queen of Scots). Watch the trailer below:

Villain follows the harrowing journey of Eddie Franks (Fairbrass). After being released from prison after 10 years, Eddie attempts to help his family by reconnecting with his daughter (Hoyle) and clearing his brother’s (Russo) debt. Despite his best efforts, he finds himself drawn back into a life of crime, with devastating consequences.

The gritty British genre film depicts the poignant journey of a man trying to mend mistakes of the past. It is Philip Barantini’s highly anticipated feature debut, who’s short film Boiling Point starring Stephen Graham (The Irishman, Line of Duty) has recently been nominated for a British Independent Film Award.

Barantini has previously been seen in front of the camera in Band of Brothers, Humans and most recently Chernobyl.

Villain will be released in cinemas and on digital on 28th February 2020.