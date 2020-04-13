Coronavirus: 7 ways to stay entertained during quarantine

As the Covid-19 virus rages around the world, governments have put measures in place to reduce its spread that largely involves keeping most of us house-bound. By some estimates, billions of people now live under some kind of isolation or social distancing regime, whether that means working from home or going into full-blown quarantine, in which leaving the house for any reason at all, besides essential food shopping, is forbidden.

While there has been no shortage of jokes and memes about Zoom meetings and Postmates deliveries, a lot of people are already realizing that staying at home all day can quickly become dull. There are only so many Netflix series you can binge through, which means that keeping yourself occupied for the long stretch ahead requires some more creative approaches. With that in mind, here are seven ways to stay entertained during your quarantine.

1. Have a Remote Movie Night with Friends

One of the companies that have made a success out of the coronavirus is the team behind Netflix Party, a browser extension that allows you to create a group viewing party with as many friends as you want. The app syncs up everyone’s device so that the viewing experience is the same, and includes a text and video chat section to make it feel like you are sat with your friends and family in your living room.

2. Tour the World’s Most Celebrated Art Collections

While the coronavirus means that you won’t be hopping on a plane to Florence or Paris to soak up some culture anytime soon, that doesn’t mean you can’t access the works of art these cities house. Many of the world’s most iconic art museums have extensive virtual collections which, in response to visitor traffic spiking significantly, have been expanded and made more immersive for remote viewers. The National Gallery, Courtauld, Uffizi, Orsay, and the British Museum all have digital collections worth exploring.

3. Experience a Night in Las Vegas

Although a glamorous night at Caesar’s Palace may not be on the cards right now, that doesn’t mean you can’t spend a night at the casino without ever leaving your living room. Thanks to digital platforms like Slots of Vegas, which offer free online slots in a digital Vegas-like atmosphere, people can play all of the latest slot games without spending a penny. You could even go the extra mile and make yourself a martini for the occasion.

4. Throw Yourself a Dinner Party

If you’ve spent the past week or so shamelessly stockpiling tins of tuna, now is the time to put your hoard to good use by throwing yourself an elegant and indulgent dinner party for you and whoever you are quarantining with. The internet is currently flowering with recipes for haute cuisine dining based on what you have in your pantry. Remember to avoid half measures for this one. Put on your finest eveningwear, light some candles, and get a nice bottle of Chablis in.

5. Travel the World

Many people have had to cancel their vacation plans as a result of the virus outbreak. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t see the world. The New York Times recently put together a great guide for using Google Street View to create the vacation experience in your living room. It helps to set yourself some landmarks you wish to see, drop your location onto a hotel, and virtually walk the streets of your destination of choice until you get to where you want to go.

6. Learn a Language

No one is asking you to use your quarantine time productively, despite what the LinkedIn gurus are saying. However, you may find that all of your time at home will fly by if you give yourself an intellectual pursuit to conquer. One of the best things about choosing to learn a language is that it is actually a lot of fun, especially with the help of apps like DuoLingo and Memrise that aim to gamify the learning experience for you. If you come out of this with a whole new language under your belt, then you’ll know it wasn’t a waste of time.

7. Revamp Your Home

If you’re going to spend 24 hours a day in the house, it might as well look nice. This could be the perfect time for you to clear out your closet or experiment with that new wallpaper color you always wanted to try. Get some inspiration from the likes of Marie Kondo and Bobby Berk to see how you can completely transform your living space without having to splash out on fancy furniture or an interior designer. This is a time for experimentation, so don’t be afraid to step outside the box and see what sticks.

These seven activities should be enough to keep you occupied and engaged during the long days and nights ahead. All of these activities can be done with a friend, partner, or roommate, so get them involved too!