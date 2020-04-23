Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix thriller Extraction arrives tomorrow – watch the trailer

Chris Hemsworth fans have something to look forward to as his new Netflix thriller Extraction arrives tomorrow.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, the cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour. Watch the trailer below:

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.

Extraction is an action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller from AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc. It features a screenplay by Joe Russo and is produced by Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

Extraction will be able to stream on Netflix from Friday 24th April 2020.