Film News

Candyman: the horror remake gets a trailer!

Candyman
Universal Pictures UK
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Scoob! - get an extended look at the forthcoming animated feature with the latest trailer
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you