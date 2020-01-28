Calm With Horses coming to cinemas in March

Calm With Horses is coming to UK and Irish cinemas on 13th March 2020 via Altitude and Element Distribution.

The film received its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019 and featured at the BFI London Film Festival in October 2019. It’s directed by Nick Rowland and you can see the trailer below:

Ex-boxer Douglas ‘Arm’ Armstrong (Cosmo Jarvis) is the faithful and violent right-hand-man to the drug-dealing Devers clan, ready to dole out beatings at the whim of his best friend, and the family’s unpredictable protégé, Dympna (Barry Keoghan).

Arm’s struggle to find his place in the world has consequences on his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Ursula (Niamh Algar) as she strives to find a better life for herself and their young son Jack.

When Arm is asked to kill a man who has crossed the Devers’, his loyalties are truly tested and his attempts to do the right thing set off a chaotic chain of events that will affect everyone he holds dear.

Calm With Horses is written by Joe Murtagh, produced by Dan Emmerson, Rory Gilmartin and Kate Glover, and executive produced by Michael Fassbender, Conor Mccaughan, Andrew Lowe, Ed Guiney, Sam Lavender, Daniel Battsek, Sue Bruce-Smith, Will Clarke, Mike Runagall, Celine Haddad and Sarah Dillon.