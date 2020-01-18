Bloodshot: watch Vin Diesel in the comic book adaptation’s new trailer

The second international trailer has been released for Sony Pictures UK’s upcoming comic book adaptation Bloodshot.

Starring Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce, Blood Shot is directed by David S. F. Wilson. Watch the trailer below:

Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force – stronger than ever and able to heal instantly.

But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.

Bloodshot will open at cinemas across UK and Ireland March 13th 2020.