Blithe Spirit trailer: Dan Stevens and Judi Dench lead the Noël Coward classic

The trailer has landed for the upcoming reimagining of Noël Coward’s classic comedy Blithe Spirit.

Directed by Edward Hall (Downton Abbey, Spooks) the all-star cast includes Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey, Legion), Leslie Mann (This is 40, The Other Woman), Isla Fisher (The Beach Bum, Confessions of a Shopaholic), Julian Rhind-Tutt (Rush, Stardust), Emilia Fox (Silent Witness, Delicious), Adil Ray (Citizen Khan, Ackley Bridge), James Fleet (Outlander, Four Weddings and a Funeral) and Judi Dench (Philomena, Skyfall).

Watch the trailer below:

Best-selling crime novelist Charles (Dan Stevens) is struggling with catastrophic writer’s block and a stressful deadline for his first screenplay. His picture-perfect second wife Ruth (Isla Fisher) is doing her best to keep him focussed in the hope of fulfilling her dream of heading to Hollywood.

Charles’ desperate search for inspiration leads him to invite Madame Arcati (Judi Dench), a medium recently exposed as a fraud, to perform a séance in their home. They all get more than they bargained for when Arcati accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife: the fiery and jealous Elvira (Leslie Mann) who embarks on a mission to kill Charles so she can spend eternity with him which leads to an increasingly comical and deadly love triangle.

Noël Coward’s play is adapted for the screen by Meg Leonard and Nick Moorcroft along with Piers Ashworth.

Take a look at the poster for the movie below:

Blithe Spirit will be released in the UK on 1st May 2020.