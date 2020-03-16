Black Widow: trailer debuts for Scarlett Johansson’s spin-off

The trailer has arrived for Avengers spin-off Black Widow.

The Scarlett Johansson film will finally see Black Widow get her own film. It also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz. Watch the trailer below:

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

The film is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige. Take a look at the newly released poster:

Black Widow is due to arrive in cinemas on 1st May 2020.