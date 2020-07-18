Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure 4K restoration arrives in August

Ahead of the release of Bill & Ted Face the Music in August, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure is getting a 4K restoration.

The classic comedy, which stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, Zavvi Exclusive Steelbook and digital download on 10th August 2020. Watch the trailer:

Strange things are afoot at the Circle K in San Dimas…

Ted “Theodore” Logan (Keanu Reeves) and Bill S. Preston, Esquire (Alex Winter), are in danger of flunking school most heinously if they fail their history exam, and if they do they’ll have to break up their totally bodacious band, WYLD STALLYNS. No way!

They meet Rufus (George Carlin) – an awesome dude in a phone booth that can travel through time, who informs them that the fate of the excellent future he comes from is in their hands and in the songs they will write together, so brace yourself amigos for a most unusual day! Bill & Ted crash from Ancient Greece to the Wild West, from 19th Century Europe to the distant future, meeting famous figures and medieval babes along the way. The boys bag a bevy of historical heavyweights from each stop to take back for their presentation, but will they make it back in time to save not only their grades, but the fate of the world? History’s about to be rewritten by two guys who can’t even spell.

The special features on the release are: