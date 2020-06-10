Bill & Ted Face the Music – teaser poster and trailer released

The teaser trailer and teaser poster have been released for Bill & Ted Face the Music.

The long-awaited sequel is the follow-up to 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey and features original stars Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprising their roles. Watch the trailer below:

The film also stars Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan , Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch. It is directed by Dean Parisot.

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-travelling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves). The now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, with the help of their daughters (played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends.

Take a look at the teaser poster below:

Bill & Ted Face the Music features a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey) – and it’s produced by Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce.

Bill & Ted Face The Music will be released in the UK on 21st August 2020 by Warner Bros. Pictures.