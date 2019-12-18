Bill & Ted Face the Music: see Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in first image

The first image has been released from Bill & Ted Face the Music.

19 years after Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back for a third outing as the iconic characters. The film is directed by Dean Parisot and also stars Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

Take a look at the image below:

The new film sees writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure) return to the franchise, which will continue to track the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan.

Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

The film is produced by Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce.

Bill & Ted Face the Music arrives in cinemas on 21st August 2020.