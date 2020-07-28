Back To The Future: The Ultimate Trilogy arrives in 4K Ultra HD this October

Great Scott! In 1985, Director Robert Zemeckis, Executive Producer Steven Spielberg and Producer/Screenwriter Bob Gale embarked on a three-part journey through time that broke box-office records worldwide and catapulted Back To The Future into one of the most beloved trilogies in motion picture history.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment celebrates the 35th Anniversary of the ground-breaking first film with Back To The Future: The Ultimate Trilogy available on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever on October 19, 2020.

This collection is loaded with bonus material including a bonus disc that comes with over an hour of brand-new content such as rare audition footage from Hollywood stars Ben Stiller, Kyra Sedgwick, Jon Cryer, Billy Zane, Peter DeLuise and C. Thomas Howell, a tour of the film’s props and memorabilia hosted by co-writer/producer Bob Gale, a sneak peek at the new musical show, and a special episode of the popular YouTube Series “Could You Survive The Movies?”

Join Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and a time traveling DeLorean for the adventure of a lifetime as they travel to the past, present and future, setting off a time-shattering chain reaction that disrupts the space-time continuum.

Back To The Future: The Ultimate Trilogy will include all three movies (including hours of special features on each disc) plus a bonus disc including all-new bonus content. This new edition of the classic trilogy will be available on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever, as well as Blu-ray and DVD. There will also be two premium Steelbook Collector’s Editions, available at select retailers for a limited time only.

Back To The Future: The Ultimate Trilogy Bonus Disc Features On Blu-Ray:

An Alternate Future: Lost Audition Tapes (NEW) – Get a glimpse of the BACK TO THE FUTURE that could have been with rare audition footage featuring now-famous celebrities, including Ben Stiller, Kyra Sedgwick, Jon Cryer, Billy Zane, Peter DeLuise, and C. Thomas Howell

The Hollywood Museum Goes Back To The Future (NEW) – Join Co-writer/Producer Bob Gale on an intimate tour of an exhaustive exhibit of the films’ props and memorabilia.

Back To The Future: The Musical Behind the Scenes (NEW) – Get a sneak peek at the new musical show including a Q&A with the cast and creative team plus two new song recordings.

Cast and Creative Q&A

Original Songs

Gotta Start Somewhere

Put Your Mind To It

Could You Survive The Movies? Back To The Future (NEW) – Explore the magic and science of Back To The Future and find out which laws of physics were actually violated in this special episode of the popular YouTube series.

2015 Message from Doc Brown

Doc Brown Saves The World!

Outatime: Restoring the DeLorean

Looking Back To The Future

The Script

Casting Marty McFly

Christopher Lloyd Reflects on Doc Brown

The DeLorean Time Machine

Building Hill Valley

Prepping for the “Johnny B. Goode” Scene

The Score

Rushing the Cut

The Legacy

Back To The Future: The Animated Series

Brothers (Season 1, Episode 1)

Mac the Black (Season 2, Episode 1)

2015 Commercials

JAWS 19 Trailer

Hoverboard Commercial

The artwork and packaging for the UK release still hasn’t yet been made available, so keep your eyes peeled. We’ll bring it to you as soon as it’s released.