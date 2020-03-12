Award-winning 1917 coming to Digital, DVD, and Blu-ray in May

1917, the critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning action spectacle, and Academy Award winner for Best Cinematography arrives on Digital Download 4th May, 2020 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu- ray and DVD 18th May 2020 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The universally acclaimed film combines ground-breaking film making, memorable performances, and an unforgettable insight into the human experience against the shattering background of war.

In 1917 at the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers—Blake’s own brother among them.

1917 comes to Digital Download, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD with bonus content showcasing the incredible craft and artistry behind the immersive feature, including a detailed look into the production design, how the film engineered a one shot, 360-degree format and interviews with the cast and crew.

BONUS FEATURES ON DVD:

Feature Commentary with Director/Co-Writer Sam Mendes

Feature Commentary with Director of Photography Roger Deakins

The Weight of the World: Sam Mendes – Academy Award winner Sam Mendes discusses his personal connection to World War 1

• The Music of 1917 – Composer Thomas Newman and filmmakers discuss the important role of the Academy Awardnominated score

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD & BLU-RAY, INCLUDING TWO HD EXCLUSIVES:

Same as on DVD, plus

In The Trenches – Go behind the scenes with the cast of 1917

Go behind the scenes with the cast of 1917 Recreating History – Filmmakers offer a detailed look at the production design challenges of recreating the First World War

1917 will be available on 4K Ultra HD combo pack, which includes 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray