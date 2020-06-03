Arrow Video FrightFest 2020 postponed to October

Arrow Video FrightFest 2020 will no longer be taking place during August Bank Holiday weekend as the festival has announced it’s being postponed to October.

The decision has been made in light of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in strict social distancing measures. The organisers are planning to expand their traditional all-day Halloween event at the end of October.

Alan Jones, co-director, said today: “Sadly, we won’t be able to come together and celebrate our 21st year in the summer but rest assured, we will make our London Halloween event one to remember. FrightFest has always been about the genre community joining together, not just to embrace films but to demonstrate our unique spirit of supportive closeness.”

Graphic artist Graham Humphreys has released this year’s stunning monster art. It inspirationally reflects the extraordinary and unexpected turn of events.

Humphreys comments: “The image presented a huge challenge. Not only had the pandemic erased any hope of a regular FrightFest schedule, but the possibility of a Halloween event needed to be addressed. This year’s monster needed to consider his Covid-19 response with a mask and goggles. The poster for ‘Halloween II’ inspired a way to present the full face without risking infection! Is the bat his friendly familiar – or the bringer of pestilence? You decide!”

Details on dates, venues, films and ticketing for the Halloween event will be made available in due course.