Alexandra Palace to host Rooftop Film Club’s new Drive-In

As we prepare to get back to the world of the living, companies are announcing lots of cool initiatives to get the public back out there and doing what they love. Rooftop Film Club have always delivered a great night out and they have just announced a great Drive-In Cinema venture that will be housed at the lush surroundings of Alexandra Palace.

Rooftop Film Club have temporarily reinvented their al-fresco cinema experience to offer Londoners a much-needed escape with their Drive In Film Club, and doing it at such an iconic London venue as Alexandra Palace only adds to the magic. It’s set to open on Saturday 4th July 2020.

The company is no stranger to drive-in film experiences, previously producing an award-winning London drive-in cinema back in 2014 and is now returning to this model to present the 2020 version of drive-in cinema built on the key principles of safety, value and community.

Bringing back the nostalgia of the drive-in cinema, the kings of outdoor cinema aim to provide relief through the power of film to Londoners during this difficult time. Guests of the new drive-in film club can enjoy an away-from-home cinematic experience from the security of their own vehicle. With the new programme, audiences can enjoy a mix of modern and classic films, launching with the iconic Grease, and that famous drive-in scene.

Tickets can be bought in advance online now at www.rooftopfilmclub.com/london/venue/alexandrapalace. The contactless drive-in cinema opens with 2 different screenings seven days a week, with the first programme spanning through to 31st July. More films will be released throughout the season.

Rooftop Film Club co-founder and CEO Gerry Cottle said: “We want to bring people together, albeit safely, during this challenging age of social distancing. We believe that leaving your home in the safety of your vehicle will provide a fresh opportunity to share new experiences with the people you’re isolated with. We also want to give our staff an opportunity to earn a living without compromising their health and partner with local businesses so they too can continue to operate and generate economic value. At the same time, we want to give back where we can. Drive-in cinemas first arrived in the US when the world was recovering from economic turmoil, and here it is again to help us on our way.”

Lucy Fenner, Commercial Director at Alexandra Palace said: “We can’t wait to welcome Rooftop Film Club to Ally Pally and help put on the Drive In Film Club. With spectacular panoramic views of London, Alexandra Palace Park is the perfect setting for this truly unique cinema experience for everyone. Lockdown has posed venues like ours significant challenges and we’ve had to find innovative ways to keep working, where possible, and keep entertaining. Rooftop Film Club is a great example of doing just this. I’d encourage anyone who is able to travel to this lovely part of north London to check out the schedule and get involved.”

Tickets to the Drive In Film Club are £27.50 per car for 5pm and 2pm screenings and £29.50 for 8pm screenings plus booking fee, regardless of occupancy (cars, SUVs and 4x4s only), and guests have the option to bring their own snacks and drinks or choose to order concessions, hot dogs and drinks from the on-site crew. All orders are made online and will be dropped off outside customers’ car doors. Concession items include popcorn, chocolate and drinks. Hot food will be supplied by Popdogs hot-dogs. From American Classics to Pan-Asian delights, Popdogs brings flavours from all corners of the globe with this fast-food favourite.

Once they arrive, movie-goers will be met by a giant 40-foot LED screen. Parking will be assigned upon arrival. Film audio can be picked up through local FM stereo in the car, or guests can bring a portable radio if they prefer. Restrooms with extra sanitisation procedures will also be available on site. Guests are encouraged to check film age ratings before purchasing tickets. Doors open one hour prior to the screening.

To give thanks to the heroes on the frontline fighting to save our lives, Drive in Film Club will be reserving 20 free tickets per screening for the UK’s incredible NHS workers. To qualify, a valid NHS email address will be required. And as the UK is dealing with two crises right now – a pandemic and systemic racism, all proceeds from one screening/month will be donated directly to anti-racism charities.

The existing Rooftop Film Club venues remain temporarily closed adhering to UK guidelines.

First week’s Film Listings;

Sat July 4th

Grease

Back to the Future

Sonic the Hedgehog*

Sun July 5th

10 Things I Hate About You

Pulp Fiction*

Captain Marvel*

Mon July 6th

Toy Story

Do The Right Thing

Tues July 7th

The Incredibles

Knives Out

Wed July 8th

Mean Girls

The Goonies

Thurs July 9th

Grease

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Fri July 10th

ET

Jurassic Park

*At the time of release, these films are not yet confirmed and subject to change

For more information about Rooftop Film Club, visit rooftopfilmclub.com