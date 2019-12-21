A Quiet Place Part II trailer arrives on New Year’s Day

While you wait for the release of the trailer for A Quiet Place Part II, which is coming on New Year’s Day, a first-look image and poster have been released for the film.

The sequel sees Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe reprising their roles and it will be written and directed by John Krasinski.

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Take a look at the poster for the film below:

A Quiet Place Part II is executive produced by Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano and Aaron Janus, and produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and John Krasinski.

The characters are based on those created by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. The film also stars Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

A Quiet Place Part II will be released in cinemas in 2020.