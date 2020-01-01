A Quiet Place Part II: see Cillian Murphy in the official trailer

After the release of the official poster last month, we’ve been excited to see the official trailer for A Quiet Place Part II.

The sequel to A Quiet Place (2018) looks to be set in the immediate aftermath of the first film. It sees Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe reprising their roles with Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou also joining the cast. Part II is written and directed by John Krasinski.

Watch the official trailer for A Quiet Place Part II below:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their silent fight for survival. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place Part II is executive produced by Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano and Aaron Janus, and produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and John Krasinski. The characters are based on those created by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

A Quiet Place Part II will be released in cinemas in March 2020.