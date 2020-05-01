3 celebrities embracing online dating

Online dating has become another one of those default norms in life.

What used to feel strange and unfamiliar is just another love story about how two people met, and that story isn’t strictly limited to the normal folk. Celebrities are embracing online dating just as much as anyone else, and it seems to be working for them.

Imagine another session of swiping right and WOAH, there’s Brad Pitt – it might seem crazy but it has more potential than ever to be the reality now.

Here are three celebrities looking for love amongst the rest of us.

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone has been in the dating world since divorcing her second husband Michael Greenburg. The Basic Instinct actress recently tried online dating on Bumble. We’re not sure who Stone was looking to meet – to Top10, Bumble is the one of the best online dating sites for meeting young professionals, so we can only assume that she was looking for a younger man. This must have felt too good to be true, because her account was blocked after Bumble administrators suspected it was a fake account. Stone then took to Twitter to complain, and her account was quickly reinstated. We imagine it must have been frustrating for Stone, but good news for the rest of us that dating apps are taking our safety so seriously!

Khloe Kardashian

The youngest Kardashian sister seems to have been unlucky in love lately after her latest partner Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on her with family friend Jordyn Wood. That hasn’t stopped the Revenge Body star from having some fun, and after momager Kris tried to set her up with a string of hopeless partnerships, Khloe may be taking matters into her own hands. She has admitted to using dating apps before, and has admitted that she had a lot of fun filling them out with friend Malika. Although there are rumours that she and Tristan may be having another child, she is professing that he is only a sperm donor, so she may well be back on the dating apps soon to look for true love.

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum has been single since breaking up with singer Jessie J. Since their split, he has reportedly been using Raya, a dating app marketed to the rich and famous. Raya only accepts 8% of applicants, and although Tatum may be among the most famous people in the world, that hasn’t stopped him being bashful on his profile. Although you can’t take screenshots on the Raya app, it has been reported that Tatum set his bio to “yes, I was a stripper. Sorry.” There’s probably no need for Tatum to apologise. His experience as a stripper netted him millions in box office takings for the Magic Mike franchise, and his celebrity status makes him a perfect candidate to take home to mum.

We may wonder how celebrities are able to date when they’re constantly in the public eye. Apparently dating apps make it easier to meet new people whilst maintaining a public profile and busy lifestyle. If you’re curious about who you might meet, imagine swiping left, to find yourself on a date with Channing Tatum? If it seems too good to be true, it probably is, but you might just find the one, even if he “was a stripper. Sorry.”