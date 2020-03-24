3 amazing casino heist movies you haven’t seen

Who doesn’t love a heist movie? Not to mention the casino kind. The thrill of the chase, twisting plots, action, drama, the sheer audacity of the task at hand. Casino heist movies are everything most film fans love to see in cinema.

Casinos weren’t always like the ones we know today. Fancy your hand at blackjack? Just open your Internet browser and you’re away. But, what about two, three, or more decades ago? Casinos were just grand buildings, steeped in glitz, glam, and big wins. They were the perfect place to plan an ambitious heist!

So, make sure to log into your favourite streaming service and relive these classics.

1. Bob le Flambeur

Bob le Flambeur – aka Bob the Gambler – is a French casino heist first released in 1956. It’s commonly called a film noir, mostly due to the handheld camera and jump-cut use. Film fans may already know Bob le Flambeur as a pre-French New Wave classic that informed the genre. Bob’s an ex-bank robber gone straight for two decades. But, having fallen on hard times, he begins to look towards the casino where he’s employed as a croupier. He and a safecracker friend learn that at 5 am at the peak of gambling season, the safe can hold a whopping 800 million – cash.

Casinos weren’t always as technologically advanced as they are today. Nowadays, a hand of poker could be played at a table in one of the online games from Paddy Power, just as easily as sat down inside a modern casino in say, Monte Carlo. But, back when Bob le Flambeur was released, everything was settled in-house. Just think of the sheer contrast between the men playing blackjack in this movie, compared to somebody sat online at home. For every card dealt in a game back then, the wager came in cold, hard cash or riches. All of which needed to be held secure in a safe, until it could be taken to the bank the next day. Don’t be thinking there would just be money inside either – think bigger. It just so happened Bob was after the huge chunk of cash waiting in his.

Can Bob and his gang pull off the ultimate win streak? One thing’s for sure, there’s more to this movie than we dare mention. You’ll have to see for yourself.

2. The Good Thief

Now, if you enjoyed Bob le Flambeur, it’s time for The Good Thief. Why? Because writer Neil Jordan called upon the insights of both Auguste Le Breton and Jean-Pierre, who wrote the original iconic French piece too. In fact, it’s pretty much as close as you can get to a modern remake, without the same title.

The Good Thief tells the tale of an ageing gambler on a losing streak. Yet, instead of cutting his losses, he cooks up a plan to rob the infamous Monte Carlo. There are a few different gritty plotlines compared to the original. Plus, the neon-lit cinematography of Chris Menges sheds a sometimes sinister, yet equally stunning light over Nice. Watch this movie with an open mind and take in everything it has to offer.

Ready for a film noir revamp? The Good Thief should be next on your list.

3. Hollow Triumph

Before Bob le Flambeur, there was Hollow Triumph. An American forgotten noir thriller first released in 1948. Originally owning the working title, The Man Who Killed Himself, the cult classic Hollow Triumph is an on-screen adaptation of a novel by the same name. The story or plot isn’t as intricate or twisting as Bob le Flambeur, but it’s worth enough of an evening’s viewing none-the-less.

Hollow Triumph spins the tale of John Muller, a recently released convict who becomes the mastermind behind a great casino heist. However, he’s not just planning on duping any old establishment. No, that simply won’t cut it. John Muller has set his sights on a lucrative underground casino run by the mob. Fortune, as they say, always favours the brave.

What could go wrong? And what would it take for Muller to make it out of the aftermath alive? You’ll have to track down a copy of Hollow Triumph to find out.

So there you have it, some top films to get your heist fill. Which will you watch first?