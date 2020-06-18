Film Interviews

Interview: Derek Ocampo talks about reprising his role as Frank for Nicholas Downs’ Honey Do List

Derek Ocampo
Dekkoo
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Interview: Drew Canan discusses losing his clothes in new short Honey Do List and working with Nicholas Downs
No Newer Articles