Win What’s New Pussycat? on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment to release What’s New Pussycat?, Clive Donner’s zany screwball comedy starring Peter Sellers and Peter O’Toole, for the first time on Blu-ray in the UK as part of the Eureka Classics range from 2nd December 2019.
It’s tough being the cat’s meow! A zany blend of slapstick gags and madcap comedy, What’s New Pussycat?, starring Peter Sellers, Peter O’Toole and Woody Allen in his acting and screenwriting debut, is the wildest, wackiest film to emerge from the swinging ’60s.
Michael (O’Toole) is a mademoiselle magnet. His demented psychiatrist (Sellers) and sex-starved friend (Allen) would kill for this problem, but his would-be fiancé (Romy Schneider) might just kill him. Undergoing therapy, Michael tries to reform, but it won’t be easy with sex kittens like Ursula Andress, Paula Prentiss and Capucine on his tail!
Wonderfully directed by Clive Donner (The Caretaker) and featuring the hit title song written by Burt Bacharach and performed by Tom Jones, Eureka Classics presents What’s New Pussycat? on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK.
What’s New Pussycat?, the definitive screwball comedy starring Peter
Sellers, Peter O’Toole and Woody Allen, is released Monday 2nd December on Blu-ray and can be purchased at https://amzn.to/36XadFj.
To Celebrate the release we’ve got 3 copies on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…
The competition closes at 23.59 (GMT) on Friday 6th December 2019.
Terms & Conditions
-
- The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
- Winners will be selected at random.
- By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
- Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
- Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
- Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
- Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
- Winners will be selected at random.
- The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
- There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
- Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.