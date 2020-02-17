Win Trauma Centre on DVD

Available on Digital Download now and DVD from 24th February and to mark the triumphant return of cinema’s great leading man, Bruce Willis in Trauma Centre, we have DVD copies to give away to some lucky fans this month!

In Trauma Centre, a young woman finds herself embroiled in a grisly murder case when she is gravely injured at the scene of the crime. Now the last surviving witness, she must flee the killers hot on her heels throughout the hospital wards where she was promised protection.

Starring action icon Bruce Willis, Nicky Whelan and Steve Guttenberg, this thriller is a relentless, pulse-raising search for safety in a world gone corrupt.

Trauma Centre is available on Digital Download now and DVD 24th February 2020.

To celebrate the release we’ve got 5 copies of Trauma Centre on DVD to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway



This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Sunday 23rd February 2020.

Terms & Conditions