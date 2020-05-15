Win Throw Down on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment to release the acclaimed masterpiece Throw Down; Johnnie To’s gloriously inventive and empathetic action drama; presented on Blu-ray from a 4K restoration in its UK debut as part of The Masters of Cinema Series from 18th May 2020. The initial print run of 2000 copies to feature a Limited Edition O-card Slipcase.

In this visually arresting action drama from acclaimed director Johnnie To (Mad Detective, Election), legendary Judo fighter Szeto Bo (Louis Koo; Flash Point, The Legend of Zu) unexpectedly gave up the sport and now lives the life of an alcoholic gambler who runs a pub. However, cocky Judo newcomer Tony (Aaron Kwok) wants to challenge him, while old foe Kong (Tony Leung Ka Fai, Ashes of Time) demands Szeto to finish the match that never took place, Soon Szeto’s pub becomes the ultimate arena where the greatest Judo fighters challenge one another.

Filled with brutal, no-holds-barred Judo fight scenes, Throw Down is director To’s ultra-stylish homage to the great Japanese director Akira Kurosawa, and is an emotional tale of one man’s determination to rediscover himself and win at all costs. The Masters of Cinema Series is proud to present Throw Down in its UK debut from a 4K restoration.

Throw Down, Johnnie To’s ultra-stylish homage to the great Japanese director Akira Kurosawa, is released 18th May 2020 on Blu-ray and can be purchased at https://amzn.to/2yeGbjl.

To celebrate the release we’ve got 3 copies on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway



This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Thursday 21st May 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions