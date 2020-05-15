Win The Specialists on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment to release The Specialists [Gli Specialisti]; an underrated Spaghetti Western from Sergio Corbucci; presented on Blu-ray from a new 4K restoration. Available for the first time on home video in the UK on 18th May 2020 as part of the Eureka Classics range, featuring a Limited Edition O-Card Slipcase and Collector’s Booklet [First Print Run of 2000 units].

From Sergio Corbucci, the legendary director of Django, Navajo Joe, The Great Silence, Companeros and The Mercenary comes The Specialists (Gli Specialisti, aka Drop Them or I’ll Shoot), a thrilling spaghetti western starring French music and film great Johnny Hallyday (The Man on the Train, Détective, Vengeance).

Notorious gunfighter Hud Dixon (Hallyday) arrives in Blackstone, a town where his brother was wrongfully accused of robbing a bank and lynched for it. As Hud seeks revenge, he starts to discover the truth behind the stolen loot, and has to contend with an idealistic sheriff, a beautiful and seductive female banker, a corrupt businessman and a one-armed Mexican bandit, who was once his friend.

Also starring Gastone Moschin (The Conformist, Caliber 9), Françoise Fabian (Belle de Jour, My Night at Maud’s), and gorgeously filmed by Dario Di Palma (The Seduction of Mimi, The Oldest Profession), Eureka Classics is proud to present The Specialists on Blu-ray from a new 4K restoration.

