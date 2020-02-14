Win The Son of the Sheik on Dual Format

Eureka Entertainment to release one of the silent era’s most popular films, The Son of the Sheik; starring Rudolph Valentino in his final onscreen appearance. Released on 17th February 2020 as part of The Masters of Cinema Series in a definitive Dual Format (Blu-ray & DVD) edition, presented from a new restoration available for the first time on home video.
One of the most popular films from the silent era, director George Fitzmaurice’s The Son of the Sheik stars Rudolph Valentino who gives perhaps the finest performance of his career. Unfortunately, it would be his last, he died suddenly at the age of 31, just days before the film’s release.
In this visually intoxicating sequel to Valentino’s career-defining film The Sheik, the silent screen’s greatest lover portrays a cultured yet untamed young man who is lured into a thieves’ trap by a beautiful dancer, Yasmin (Vilma Banky). After escaping, he kidnaps the damsel and holds her captive in his desert lair, dressing her in Arabian finery and threatening to unleash his violent passion upon her. Exotic romance saturates every frame of this Orientalist epic; its sadomasochistic fantasies are acted out against the lavish set design of William Cameron Menzies (The Thief of Bagdad) and lushly photographed by George Barnes (Sadie Thompson).
From a new restoration available for the first time on home video, and featuring a magnificent score by maestro Carl Davis, The Masters of Cinema Series is proud to present George Fitzmaurice’s The Son of the Sheik on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK in a Special Dual Format edition.
The Son of the Sheik, one of the silent era’s most popular films, starring Rudolph Valentino in his final onscreen appearance, is released 17th February on Dual Format and can be purchased at https://amzn.to/2PhFtYJ
To celebrate the release we’ve got 3 copies on Dual Format to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…
The competition closes at 23.59 (GMT) on Thursday 20th February 2020.
