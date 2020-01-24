Win The Miracle Worker on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment to release The Miracle Worker; Arthur Penn’s heartfelt biographical story about the life of Helen Keller, starring Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke. Available for the first time on Blu-ray in the UK as part of the Eureka Classics range from 27th January 2020.

Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke are remarkable in The Miracle Worker, the Academy Award-winning story of Helen Keller. Ennobling and uplifting, this inspirational story of courage and hope is one of the finest works of art in the history of motion pictures.

Locked in a frightening, lonely world of silence and darkness since infancy, 7-year old Helen Keller (Duke) has never seen the sky, heard her mother’s voice or expressed her innermost feelings. Then Anne Sullivan (Bancroft), a 20-year old teacher from Boston arrives. Having just recently regained her own sight, the no-nonsense Anne reaches out to Helen through the power of touch—the only tool they have in common—and leads her bold pupil on a miraculous journey from fear and isolation to happiness and light.

Eureka Classics is proud to present Arthur Penn’s The Miracle Worker in its UK debut on Blu-ray.

The Miracle Worker, a stunningly powerful and inspirational film depicting

the life of Helen Keller, is released on 27th January on Blu-ray and can be purchased at https://amzn.to/2NMdwq0

