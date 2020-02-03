Win The Goes Wrong Show on DVD

Own Mischief’s biggest disaster yet, The Goes Wrong Show, when it arrives on DVD on 10th February.

Featuring all six episodes of the BBC 1 hit show, including the smash-hit Christmas Special, the DVD also boasts a behind-the-scenes look at the Mischief team with the featurette “Meet the Folks Who Actually Make It Go Wrong.”

From the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Goes Wrong Show brings the well-meaning amateurs of the Cornley Dramatic Society to the small screen to perform six half-hour plays (live!) – a horror story, a wartime drama, a legal thriller, a period romance, a deep south melodrama and a Christmas fable.

And every time, the performance goes terribly, terribly wrong. Sets collapse, special effects fail, actors dry – life, limb and the studio audience are threatened. But the show must go on…

To celebrate the release we’ve got 2 copies on DVD to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

The competition closes at 23.59 (GMT) on Sunday 9th February 2020.

