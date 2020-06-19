Win The Call of the Wild on DVD

Starring Harrison Ford (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Terry Notary (Kong: Skull Island), Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast), Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Omar Sy (Jurassic World), The Call of the Wild vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team—and later its leader—Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master. The film uses motion capture technology with Terry Notary playing the loveable canine, Buck.

Based on the beloved novel by Jack London, director Chris Sanders (Lilo & Stitch, The Croods) and writer Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner 2049) bring a heart-warming adventure film for all the family, available to add to your digital download collection and own on Blu-Ray and DVD now.

To celebrate the release, we’ve got 3 copies on DVD to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Thursday 25th June 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

