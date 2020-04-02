Win The A-Team – Complete Series (Collector’s Edition) on DVD

Classic TV series The A Team is making its way back on to DVD for a Complete Series Collector’s Edition release on 6th April 2020 via Fabulous Films.

Join B.A, Hannibal, Murdock and Face in all 97 episodes from 5 seasons of the groundbreaking show, in this action-packed 22-disc DVD set.

The cast includes Mr. T, George Peppard, Dirk Benedict, Dwight Schultz, Melinda Culea, Maria Heasley, Tia Carrere, Eddie Velez and Robert Vaughn.

Guest stars include Dean Stockwell (Quantum Leap, Married to the Mob) Boy George (HMP Pentonville), Isaac Hayes (Shaft), Hulk Hogan (Sex Tape), Rick James (various crack dens), David McCallum (The Man from U.N.C.L.E), Yaphet Kotto (Dr. Kananga in Live and Let Die) and Harold Sakata (Oddjob in Goldfinger).

With audio commentary on selected episodes by Dirk Benedict and Dwight Schultz, this all new collector’s edition also contains behind the scenes featurettes from the audio commentary sessions with Dirk and Dwight.

