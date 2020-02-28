Win Terminator: Dark Fate on DVD

Original franchise stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton come together with Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron for the first time in 28 years in the thrilling new action-adventure Terminator: Dark Fate. The story picks up where Terminator 2: Judgement Day left off, recapturing the riveting tone of the original Terminator and its follow-up.

More than two decades have passed since Sarah Connor prevented Judgment Day, changed the future, and re-wrote the fate of the human race. Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) is living a simple life in Mexico City with her brother (Diego Boneta) and father when a highly advanced and deadly new Terminator – a Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna) – travels back through time to hunt and kill her. Dani’s survival depends on her joining forces with two warriors: Grace (Mackenzie Davis), an enhanced super-soldier from the future, and a battle-hardened Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). As the Rev-9 ruthlessly destroys everything and everyone in its path on the hunt for Dani, the three are led to a T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from Sarah’s past that may be their last best hope.

Directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) from a screenplay written by David Goyer (The Dark Knight, Batman Begins), Justin Rhodes (Contract Killers, RoboCop Returns) and Billy Ray (Captain Phillips, The Hunger Games). Story by James Cameron (The Terminator, Avatar), Charles Eglee (The Shield, The Walking Dead), Josh Friedman (“Emerald City,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”), David Goyer and Justin Rhodes.

Add Terminator: Dark Fate to your digital download collection now and watch it on 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and VOD from 2nd March.

To celebrate the release we have 2 copies of Terminator: Dark Fate on DVD to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Thursday 5th March 2020.

