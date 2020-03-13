Win Syncopation on Dual Format

Eureka Entertainment to release Syncopation, William Dieterle’s stylish jazz chronicle, restored and remastered in 2K and presented for the first time on home video in the UK in a Dual Format (Blu-ray & DVD) edition as part of the Eureka Classics range from 16th March 2020.
A jazz trumpeter tries to woo a fellow musician in mourning for her dead lover, and sets up a band in an attempt to bring them closer together. Covering a quarter-century of American “syncopated” music (ragtime, jazz, swing, blues, and boogie woogie), Syncopation features music from the turn of the 20th century through prohibition, the Great Depression, and the outbreak of WWII. Featuring jazz greats Benny Goodman, Charlie Barnet, Gene Krupa, Harry James, and more.
Presented from a stunning 2K restoration and available for the first time in the UK on home video, Eureka Classics presents William Dieterle’s Syncopation in a special Dual-Format edition.
Syncopation, William Dieterle’s tribute to the evolution of jazz, is released on 16th March 2020 on Dual Format and can be purchased here https://amzn.to/2TKRisT.
To celebrate the release we’ve got 3 copies on Dual Format to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…
This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Thursday 19th March 2020.
