Win Surviving Christmas With the Relatives on DVD

On behalf of Studio Soho, we are delighted to announce that Surviving Christmas with the Relatives will be available on DVD and digital from 11th November 2019.

Written and directed by Academy Award Nominee James Dearden (Fatal Attraction, Pascali’s Island, Rogue Trader) and produced by Nick Hamson (Premonition, Mum’s List) for Studio Soho Films.

Surviving Christmas with the Relatives is a heart-warming, riotous take on the traditional festive family get-together, as disparate relatives are thrown together in a confined space for a 3-day ordeal. The film sees two sisters and their families come together in their recently deceased parents’ falling down country house, with chaotic consequences. Miranda (Gemma Whelan) and Dan (Julian Ovenden) are refugees from city life trying to set up a small holding with their kids in tow, and Lila (Joely Richardson) is a fading Hollywood star married to her alcoholic agent, Trent (Michael Landes). Ancient sibling rivalries flare up again to sabotage the hope for a season of good will.

Surviving Christmas with the Relatives features an impressive roster of established British and American talent, including; Julian Ovenden (Downton Abbey, Knightfall), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones, The End of the F***king World), Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck, 101 Dalmatians), Michael Landes (Burlesque, Angel Has Fallen), Sally Phillips (Bridget Jones’s Baby, I’m Alan Partridge), Ronni Ancona (Penelope, The Trip), Sophie Simnett (The Lodge, Daybreak), with Patricia Hodge (Miranda, The Elephant Man) and James Fox (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Performance), who bring the festive season to life.

Surviving Christmas with the Relatives promises laughs and all the familiar drama of a family Christmas.

