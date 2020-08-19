Win Spartacus 60th Anniversary on 4K

Relive the story of Spartacus, a genre-defining epic in 4K Ultra HD with HDR. Newly-remastered, this 60th Anniversary edition includes an extended version of the film and 4K Ultra HD bonus features.

Spartacus from director Stanley Kubrick, is the legendary tale of a bold gladiator (Kirk Douglas) who led a triumphant Roman slave revolt. Restored from large format 35mm original film elements, this action-packed spectacle won four Academy Awards including ‘Best Cinematography’ and ‘Best Art Direction’.

Featuring a cast of screen legends such as Laurence Olivier, Charles Laughton, Peter Ustinov, Jean Simmons, John Gavin and Tony Curtis, this uncut and fully restored masterpiece is an inspirational true account of man’s eternal struggle for freedom.

Bonus Features:

Extended Version with 12 additional minutes

I am Spartacus: A Conversation with Kirk Douglas

Restoring Spartacus

Deleted Scenes

Archival Interviews

Behind The Scenes Footage

Vintage Newsreels

And More!

(4k Disc Includes All Bonus Features In 4k Resolution!)

To celebrate the release we have 1 copy of Spartacus 60th Anniversary Edition on 4K to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway



This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Wednesday 26th August 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions