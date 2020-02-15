Win Ready Or Not on Blu-ray

It’s game on as the adrenaline-fuelled Ready Or Not is available on Digital Download, Blu-ray, DVD and VOD now. To celebrate the release, we have three Blu-ray copies of the film to giveaway to three lucky winners!

A killer game sees a young bride fighting for her life against her disastrous in-laws on her wedding day. Watch this quick-witted, blood splattered comedy-horror at your own risk!

The sanctity of marriage goes straight to hell when a young bride (Samara Weaving) competes in a time-honoured tradition with her new husband (Mark O’Brien) and his insanely rich and eccentric Le Domas family (Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, and Andie MacDowell). The bride’s wedding night takes a turn for the worst when she realises she is at the centre of a lethal game of ‘Hide and Seek’ and must fight her not-so-loveable in-laws for her own survival.

The home entertainment release is slaying with special features as writers Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy give insight on their script’s exploration of the Faustian bargain made by the Le Domas family. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Producer Chad Villella explain how they used practical effects to deliver an authentically bloody film.

Add Ready Or Not to your digital download collection and own it on Blu-ray, DVD and VOD now.

To be in with the chance of winning, enter below…

