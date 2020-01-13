Win Rambo: Last Blood on 4K UHD

The ultimate ending to the legendary Rambo franchise, Rambo: Last Blood arrives on Home Entertainment this January on Digital Download, DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD.

Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, Rambo: Last Blood marks the last chapter of the legendary series.

In addition, Sylvester Stallone superfans can embrace the nostalgia with a special Rambo: First Blood & Rambo: Last Blood Double Pack and a stunning Rambo: Last Blood Steelbook with exclusive artwork (available only with Zavvi).

Rambo: Last Blood is released on January 13th on Digital Download, DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD.

To celebrate the release of the final chapter in the iconic Rambo franchise, we’re giving 5 readers a chance to win a copy of Rambo: Last Blood on 4K UHD. Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway



The competition closes at 23.59 (GMT) on Sunday 19th January 2020.

Terms & Conditions