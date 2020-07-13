Win Radioactive on DVD

Directed by BAFTA and Academy Award nominee Marjane Satrapi, Radioactive – a celebration of the pioneering work of Marie Curie, played by BAFTA and Academy Award nominee Rosamund Pike – comes to EST on 15th June 2020, on TVOD 6th July and on DVD 27th July. Available to pre-order here – https://bit.ly/RadioactiveDVD.

From the 1870s to the modern era, Radioactive is a journey through Marie Curie’s enduring legacies – her passionate relationships, scientific breakthroughs, and the consequences that followed for her and for the world. After meeting fellow scientist Pierre Curie (Sam Riley), the pair marry and change the face of science forever by their discovery of radioactivity. The genius of the Curie’s world-changing discoveries and the ensuing Nobel Prize propels the couple into the international limelight. From the producers of Atonement and Darkest Hour and Academy Award nominated director Marjane Satrapi (Persepolis) comes a bold, visionary depiction of the transformative effects and ensuing fallout of the Curie’s work and how this shaped the 20th Century.

