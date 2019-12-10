Win Playmobil: The Movie on DVD plus a merchandise pack

The family favourite Playmobil: The Movie is available on Digital Download, Blu-ray and DVD now!
When her younger brother Charlie (Gabriel Bateman) unexpectedly disappears into the magical, animated universe of PLAYMOBIL®, unprepared Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) must go on a quest of a lifetime to bring him home.
As she sets off on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds, Marla teams up with some unlikely and heroic new friends – the smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Jim Gaffigan), the dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Daniel Radcliffe), a wholehearted misfit robot, an extravagant fairy-godmother (Meghan Trainor) and many more to rescue Charlie from the villainous Emperor Maximus (Adam Lambert).
Through their vibrant adventure, Marla and Charlie realise that no matter how life plays out, you can achieve anything when you believe in yourself!
To celebrate the release we’ve got 2 copies of the film on DVD and merchandise packs to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…
The competition closes at 23.59 (GMT) on Monday 16th December 2019.
Terms & Conditions
-
- The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 13.
- Winners will be selected at random.
- By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
- Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
- Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
- Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
- Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
- Winners will be selected at random.
- The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
- There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
- Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.