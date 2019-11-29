Win Operation Petticoat on Dual Format

Eureka Entertainment to release Operation Petticoat, Blake Edward’s witty wartime comedy romance starring Cary Grant and Tony Curtis, for the first time on Blu-ray in the UK in a Dual Format edition as part of the Eureka Classics range from 2nd December 2019.

Cary Grant (North by Northwest) and Tony Curtis (Some Like It Hot), two of cinema’s most celebrated stars, provide the comedic pivot point in director Blake Edwards’ (The Pink Panther) Academy Award-nominated Operation Petticoat.

It’s hijinks on the high seas when revered Lt. Cmdr. Matt T. Sherman (Grant) and the somewhat unethical Lt. JG Nicholas Holden (Curtis) team to upright the USS Sea Tiger, a flagging submarine that’s seen better days.

With some dubious manoeuvring (and scavenged parts), things begin to look up for the old war horse until the ship and its crew are forced out to sea by a surprise attack. Limping along and barely held together with its borrowed parts, the Sea Tiger gets some unexpected company when five stranded Army nurses are brought aboard. The game gals will prove that necessity is indeed the mother of invention, initiating a series of renovations to make life aboard the Sea Tiger liveable — with the exception of the sub’s accidental pink paint job. Not only is the ship now an eyesore, but a target for both the Japanese and American forces!

Also starring Joan O’Brien (The Alamo), Dina Merrill (The Sundowners), Gene Evans (Hell and High Water) and Dick Sargent (TV’s Bewitched), Eureka Classics presents one of Blake Edwards most beloved comedies on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK in a Dual Format (Blu-ray & DVD) edition.

Operation Petticoat, a witty wartime romantic comedy, is released Monday 2nd December 2019 on Dual Format and can be purchased at https://amzn.to/35iPXwO.

