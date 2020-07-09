Win one of three exclusive SCOOB! goody bags

SCOOB! reveals the never-before-told story of Scooby-Doo’s origins. The film shows how one of history’s most famous friendships began when an adorable, homeless puppy met a lonesome young boy named Shaggy, and how the two of them joined forces with aspiring young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to become the celebrated Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face the biggest and most challenging mystery of their careers: a plot that will unleash the legendary ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this “dogpocalypse,” they discover that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

Starring in SCOOB! are Will Forte (“Booksmart,” TV’s “The Last Man on Earth”) as Scooby-Doo’s best friend, Shaggy; two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg (“The Fighter,” “The Departed”) as Blue Falcon; Jason Isaacs (the “Harry Potter” films, TV’s “The OA”) as the infamous Dick Dastardly; Gina Rodriguez (“Deepwater Horizon,” TV’s “Jane the Virgin”) as Velma; Zac Efron (“The Greatest Showman,” “Hairspray”) as Fred; Amanda Seyfried (the “Mamma Mia!” films, “Mean Girls”) as Daphne; Kiersey Clemons (“Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” TV’s “Angie Tribeca”) as Falcon Fury pilot Dee Dee Skyes; Ken Jeong (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Hangover” trilogy) as the Falcon Force’s Dynomutt; Tracy Morgan (“What Men Want,” TV’s “30 Rock”) as Captain Caveman; and Frank Welker (TV’s Scooby-Doo; the “Transformers” franchise) as Scooby-Doo.

The film is directed by Tony Cervone, Annie Award nominee for the feature “Space Jam” and two-time Emmy nominee for his work on “Duck Dodgers.”

To celebrate the release, we are giving three lucky readers the chance to get their paws on a special SCOOB! goody bag which includes a Scooby-Doo Plush Teddy, Keyrings, Film Poster, Activity Booklet and more!

SCOOB! will be available to watch instantly at home from Friday 10th July and available to rent on premium video on demand from participating digital retailers.

To be in with a chance of winning one of the three goody bags, enter below…

a Rafflecopter giveaway



This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Wednesday 15th July 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions