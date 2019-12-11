Win Mystify: Michael Hutchence on DVD

Feature-length theatrical documentary written and directed by Richard Lowenstein, is available now on DVD, EST, VOD by Dogwoof.

Nominated for Best Documentary at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, Mystify is written and directed by Richard Lowenstein (Autoluminescent; Rowland S Howard, Ecco Homo), who also directed the majority of both INXS and Michael’s music videos and the 1986 feature film, Dogs in Space, in which Michael played the lead. As a close friend, Richard was given unprecedented access resulting in rare archive footage and intimate insights from friends, lovers, family, colleagues and Michael himself. As a result, Richard was able to paint a truly unique portrayal of Michael’s life and career, reminding us of the genius that he was.

The home entertainment release of Mystify: Michael Hutchence includes two deleted scenes and an exclusive panel discussion with director Richard Lowenstein and long-time INXS music producer Chris Thomas, hosted by GQ UK Editor in Chief, Dylan Jones

An intimate narrative portrait, imbued with authenticity, warmth and humour, of the internationally renowned INXS frontman, Michael Hutchence. Michael came to epitomise the very definition of leather clad sexually magnetic rock front man, whilst underneath it all he was a poetic, multifaceted and intensely sensitive man who struggled with the idea of success and the creative limits of pop. Extraordinary archive footage, personal home movies and intimate insights from Michael’s friends, lovers, band-members, family, collaborators and Hutchence himself guide us through a trajectory from unconventional fractured childhood to a charismatic, turbulent and ultimately tragic public stardom.

Mystify: Michael Hutchence is available to buy now at https://www.mystifyfilm.co.uk/watch-at-home/.

To celebrate the release we’ve got 3 copies to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway



The competition closes at 23.59 (GMT) on Tuesday 17th December 2019.

Terms & Conditions