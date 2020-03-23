Win Le Mans ’66 on DVD

From Academy Award-nominated filmmaker James Mangold, the masterful storyteller behind Walk the Line and Logan, comes a film inspired by a true-life drama about a powerful friendship that forever changed racing history. Le Mans ’66 is one of the most legendary tales in the history of motorsports and comes to 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD and VOD today (23rd March).
Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in Le Mans ’66, based on the true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.
Starring alongside Matt Damon (The Martian) and Christian Bale (Vice) is Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Tracy Letts (Lady Bird), Josh Lucas (J Edgar), Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place), Remo Girone (Heaven), Ray McKinnon (The Blind Side).
Le Mans ’66 is directed by James Mangold (Walk the Line, Logan). Produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold. Written by the critically acclaimed brothers Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth (Fair Game) alongside Jason Keller (Escape Plan). Director of Photography is Phedon Papamichael (3:10 To Yuma).
Le Mans ’66 is out now on Digital Download, 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD and VOD.
