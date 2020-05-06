Win Jojo Rabbit on DVD

Acclaimed writer-director Taika Waititi brings his signature humour and pathos to Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic.

Jojo Rabbit and its ensemble cast garnered attention in the 2020 awards season earning a Best Picture Academy Award Nomination, a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for Best Picture, and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Star Roman Griffin Davis, whose first-ever acting role was ‘Jojo,’ won a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Young Actor, as well as a nomination for a Golden Globe in the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Additionally, Scarlett Johansson has received an Academy Award® Nomination for Best Supporting Actress, and BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for her performance as ‘Rosie.’ And at the film’s helm, writer, director, actor and producer Taika Waititi received Academy Award and BAFTA wins for Adapted Screenplay in addition to nominations from the Directors Guild of America, the Writers Guild of America and the Producers Guild of America. Earlier this year, the film was honoured at the AFI Awards, making it onto AFI’s list of the Top 10 Movies of the Year for 2019. And the film also won TIFF’s highly acclaimed Grolsch People’s Choice Award, while Waititi garnered the Ebert Director Award at the festival’s tribute gala awards event.

Add Jojo Rabbit to your digital collection on 27th April or own it on Blu-ray and DVD on 11th May.

