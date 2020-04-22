Win IP Man 4: The Finale on Blu-ray

Donnie Yen reprises his role as the legendary Wing Chun master in the grand finale of the revolutionary martial arts series that inspired a new wave of martial arts movie fans. From the action visionary behind Kill Bill and The Matrix, witness the heroic send-off to the saga when IP Man 4: The Finale comes to Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital 27th April 2020.

Following the death of his wife, Ip Man (Yen) travels to San Francisco to ease tensions between the local kung fu masters and his star student, Bruce Lee (Danny Chan), while searching for a better future for his troublemaking son Ip Ching (Jim Liu). However, faced with a cancer diagnosis, 1960s American prejudice and various foes eager to prove their martial arts prowess against his, Ip Man’s arrival in the USA is not without its complications.

Ip Man 4 brings back together the explosive filmmaking team behind the franchise’s previous instalments, reuniting Chen with longstanding collaborators: director Wilson Yip, writer Edmond Wong, and producer Raymond Wong, while enlisting the talents of production designer Kenneth Mak and costume designer Pik Kwan Lee to recreate the bustling fervour of 1960s San Francisco. Cinematographer Siu-Keung Cheng and editor Ka-Fai Cheung capture the intricate fight sequences choreographed by martial arts legend Yuen Woo-ping’s (The Matrix, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Kill Bill).

IP Man 4: The Finale comes to Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital 27th April 2020

To celebrate the release, we have two Blu-ray copies up for grabs! Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway



This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Tuesday 28th April 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions