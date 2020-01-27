Win Hotel Mumbai on Blu-ray

Based on the true story of the Taj Hotel terrorist attack in Mumbai; Hotel Mumbai stars Academy Award Nominee Dev Patel (Lion; Slumdog Millionaire) in this ‘breathlessly sustained suspense’ (Metro), biographical thriller alongside Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name). The Sky Cinema Original is available on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD now from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
On the 26th November 2008, a wave of devastating terror attacks throughout Mumbai catapulted the bustling Indian metropolis into chaos. In the heart of the city’s tourist district, Jihadist terrorists laid siege to the iconic Taj Palace Hotel, whose guests and staff became trapped in a heroic, day-long fight for survival.
Inspired by the stories of survivors of the 2008 Mumbai Attacks, Hotel Mumbai is the powerful, poignant debut by director Antony Maras, the film is ‘bursting with excellent performances’ (Film Stories) also starring Jason Isaacs (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), Nazanin Boniadi (Homeland), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (One Eyed Girl), and Anupam Kher (The Big Sick).
Hotel Mumbai is available on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD now from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
The competition closes at 23.59 (GMT) on Sunday 2nd February 2020.
