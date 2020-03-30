Win Frozen 2 on DVD

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 2 has melted hearts around the world, becoming the No. 1 animated feature of all time.

The follow-up to 2013’s hit Oscar- winning Best Animated Feature,Frozen, comes home, with a sing-along version and all-new extras, on Digital in 4K Ultra HDTM, HD, 4K Ultra HDTM, Blu-ray and DVD on 30th March.

Frozen 2 bonus features include deleted scenes, deleted songs, Easter eggs, outtakes and a sing-along version with lyrics to the film’s forever-infectious songs. Extras invite viewers to go behind-the-scenes to hear personal, making-of stories from the Frozen 2 cast and crew.

In Frozen 2, the answer to why Elsa was born with magical powers is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she sets out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In the highly anticipated sequel, she must hope they are enough.

From the Academy Award-winning team – directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—Frozen 2 features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

To celebrate the release we’ve got 2 copies of Frozen 2 on DVD to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway



This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Sunday 5th April 2020.

Terms & Conditions