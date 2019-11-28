Win Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw on DVD

To celebrate Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw releasing on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on 2nd December, we have two DVD copy of the film to giveaway for two lucky winners!

After eight films that have amassed over £120m at the UK Box Office, the Fast & Furious franchise now features its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw available on Digital Download 22nd November and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD 2nd December is revving up the high-stakes action and sharp-edged humour like never before, taking fans down an exhilarating new road, “It takes the Fast and the Furious family to a new level” (Mel Evans, Metro.co.uk / Metro.co.uk)

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister, these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves. Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hustles action across the globe from Los Angeles to London and the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.

Hobbs & Shaw features over 80 minutes of never-before-seen bonus content including an alternate opening, deleted and extended scenes and several featurettes with the filmmakers and cast that take fans further into the thrilling story. Directed by David Leitch (John Wick, Deadpool, Atomic Blonde) from a story by longtime Fast & Furious narrative architect Chris Morgan and a screenplay by Morgan and Drew Pearce (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Iron Man 3), Hobbs & Shaw is produced by Johnson, Statham, Morgan and Hiram Garcia (Skyscraper, Rampage).

