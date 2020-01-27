Win Downton Abbey The Movie on DVD

Downton Abbey, the global sensation hailed as “Undeniably enjoyable” (Geoffrey Mcnab, The I) welcomes fans back for a spectacular homecoming on Digital 13th January 2020 and on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand on 27th January 2020 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The film, which is celebrated by critics as “sensational'” (Sam Taylor, The Lady), arrives with a broad variety of bonus features, including exclusive conversations with the cast, deleted scenes and a series recap that whisks audiences away to a world of grandeur.

Based on Carnival Films’ Emmy award-winning television series, the feature Downton Abbey sees the original cast return, alongside a host of newcomers. The incredible ensemble cast has been applauded by critics as “a sumptuous and satisfying banquet of intrigue, scandal, humour and heartache” (Chris Hunneysett, Daily Mirror). The film chronicles the Crawley family one year after the conclusion of the series, as they prepare for the most important moment of their lives: an impending visit from the Royal Family. Join the glitz, glamour and spectacle as the special visit unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue on the fan-favorite family and its staff members. Lauded as “full of glamour and British charm” (Danielle Southwood, Best) the film comes from the series screenwriter and producer Julian Fellowes, and producers Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge.

The motion picture will also be available in a Deluxe Limited Edition, featuring the Blu-ray Disc, DVD, and Digital Code, presented in exclusive packaging along with a collectible photo book and recipe cards. Available only while supplies last, this special offering is the must-own gift for any Downton Abbey fan or to add to your own collection.

Downton Abbey The Movie is available on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD now from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

