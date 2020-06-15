Win Dolittle on Blu-ray

He’s not just a people person! Universal Pictures Home Entertainment reignites a classic character, as Robert Downey Jr. (Avengers: Endgame, Sherlock Holmes) stars in Dolittle, available on Digital, DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD now!

Enter for a chance to own the movie all the animals are talking about and go on an epic journey with a hilarious always cold bear, an anxious gorilla, a lovable giraffe, a ferocious tiger, and more! Fly behind-the-scenes with Robert Downey Jr. and the star-studded cast to explore the wild world of Dolittle. Catch incredible bonus content that you can only see on the 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™, DVD, and Digital release showcasing the making of the film and insight to all the cast.

The adventurous tale is brought to life with an all-star cast that includes the voice talents of Academy Award winner Emma Thompson (Last Christmas, Late Night), Academy Award winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody, Mr. Robot), Selena Gomez (Wizards of Waverly Place), John Cena (WWE), and Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and more. The film is directed by Stephen Gaghan (Syriana) and produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey.

Dolittle is available on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital Download now!

To celebrate the home entertainment release, we have a copy of Dolittle on Blu-ray to giveaway to the lucky winner! Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Sunday 21st June 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions