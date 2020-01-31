Win Cujo on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment has re-released Cujo, the terrifyingly effective 80s cult horror based on the best-selling novel from Stephen King, in a single-disc Blu-ray edition, available as part of the Eureka Classics range now.

Evil bites when a monstrous canine terrorises a helpless family in this legendary cult classic. Based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel, Cujo gives horror a new name. While Donna (Dee Wallace, The Howling, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial) and Vic Trenton struggle to save their rocky marriage, their son Tad befriends the loveable St. Bernard who belongs to their mechanic. But what they don’t realise is that a bat bite has transformed Cujo from a docile pup to a vicious killer. With Vic away on business, Donna and Tad’s car trouble pushes them into a living nightmare — trapped by the demonic, relentless dog from hell. This critically acclaimed thriller promises to have you glued to your seat and foaming at the mouth!

Eureka Classics is proud to present Lewis Teague’s Cujo in this single-disc Blu-ray edition, with over 5 hours of extra content!

Cujo, the terrifyingly effective 80s cult horror based on the best-selling novel from Stephen King, is out now on Blu-ray and can be purchased at https://amzn.to/2U77jK8

